Manchester United to revive interest in Real Madrid star and will test the La Liga giants’ resolve in the summer window

Manchester United have revived their interest in Real Madrid star and German international Toni Kroos, according to the Independent.

Kroos is one of those players who needs absolutely no introduction. The 27-year-old established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world during his time at Bayern Munich, and it earned him a move to Real Madrid, arguably the biggest club side in the world.

He has continued to fill his trophy cabinet during his time with Los Blancos, and there are very few players of his age in world football who are more decorated. Kroos boasts three league titles, two Champions Leagues, a World Cup, three Club World Cups, and seven other pieces of silverware.

He has been influential in all of those triumphs, and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho appears to be set to offer Kroos a new challenge.

According to the Independent, Man United are set to revive their interest in the Real Madrid star, and will test his side’s resolve in the summer window. What a signing that would be.