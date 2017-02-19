Under-fire Arsenal ace missing at training ahead of Sutton clash

Arsene Wenger ‘looked stressed’ as the Arsenal boss prepared his squad for the FA Cup tie with Sutton on Sunday, but one man was noticeably missing.

As reported by The Sun, the French tactician is a man under pressure as they note that he cut a stressed figure at training as he looks to inspire a response from his players on Monday night.

Following their disastrous 5-1 loss at Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night, Wenger is under severe pressure again as he refused to concede defeat and reveal his intentions to walk away at the end of the season in his press conference this week.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, it remains to be seen whether or not he opts to leave after 20 years, but the focus will now have to be on ensuring that his side get back to winning ways at Sutton and try to end the season well.

The Sun did note though that Mesut Ozil as not at training on Sunday, thus opening up the likely possibility that he will not feature in the FA Cup game.

The German international has also come under severe criticism in recent months having continued to fail to deliver in the big games when his side has needed him.

From the defeats to Everton and Manchester City to being anonymous against Bayern, he is undoubtedly lacking confidence but is having no influence on games at all in either the defensive or attacking phase.

Wenger deserves criticism for sticking with him throughout, but his absence from training this weekend suggests that perhaps his manager won’t have a difficult decision to make over dropping him as he won’t be available for selection anyway.