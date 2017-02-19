(Video) Man United stunned as Danny Graham fires Blackburn ahead after some excellent work from Marvin Emnes

Blackburn have taken a shock lead over Manchester United in their FA Cup tie through Danny Graham.

Man United remain the only Premier League side competing on all four fronts, but that could well come to an end today if the scoreline stays the same.

Mourinho’s men were taken apart by some excellent work from Marvin Emnes, and Danny Graham made no mistake, firing past Sergio Romero and into the back of the net. Man United have work to do.