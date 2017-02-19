(Video) Edin Dzeko trumps Joe Hart in the battle of the former Manchester City stars

Edin Dzeko and Joe Hart were reunited today as Roma faced off against Torino, and it was the former who came out on top.

Dzeko and Hart both played key roles in the most successful period in Manchester City’s history, and wrote their names into City folklore with their performances during two title triumphs.

Nowadays they find themselves in Serie A, where Dzeko is currently the out-right top goal scorer; ahead of Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain. He added another to his account today, finding Hart’s bottom-left corner with a superb finish.