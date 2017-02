Harry Kane has completed his hat-trick for Tottenham against Fulham in the FA Cup to ensure his side are through to the next round.

Kane had already bagged who archetypal strikers goals from close range, but this one was not as straightforward for the England international.

Dele Alli released Kane through on goal, and he beat the goalkeeper with a smart finish to complete an impressive hat-trick. Mauricio Pochettino’s side are now safely in the draw for the next round.



Harry Kane Hattrick Goal HD – 19.02.2017 by gashiylli223