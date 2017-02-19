(Video) Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks destroys three Fulham players in one motion

Harry Winks is continuing to impress for Tottenham during their FA Cup fourth-round clash with Fulham this afternoon.
The youngster has proved his credentials as an extremely well-rounded midfielder since breaking into Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team squad, and was rewarded with a start for today’s game.
Winks displayed his ability once more, taking three Fulham players out of the game in one motion. A simple move, but extremely effective. Winks left the Fulham trio chasing a shadow here.
Harry Winks taking three men out of the game with a drop of the shoulder. pic.twitter.com/ItGi3F6z9a
— Rich Arrowsmith (@RichArrowsmith) 19 February 2017
