(Video) Zlatan Ibrahimovic fires Manchester United into a late lead over Blackburn with a classy finish

Manchester United have taken the lead over Blackburn Rovers thanks to a goal from Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The visitors took an early lead as Danny Graham took full advantage of Marvin Emnes’ classy reverse pass by firing past Sergio Romero and handing his side the lead.

United struck back soon after, as Henrikh Mkhitaryan released Marcus Rashford through the middle. The England international rounded the goalkeeper and found the back of the net to level the scores.

Jose Mourinho’s side have one foot in the next round now, after Ibrahimovic gave them the lead. What a classy finish this is from the veteran.