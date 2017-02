Harry Kane has doubled Tottenham’s advantage over Fulham with his second goal of the game.

The England international gave his side an early lead with a smart finish from close range, and now he’s bagged his second.

Kane found the back of the net for the second time, latching onto the end of Christian Eriksen’s delivery and firing through the goalkeeper’s legs.

It looks as though it will be Mauricio Pochettino’s side in the draw for the fifth round.



Harry Kane 2 nd Goal Fulham 0 – 2 Tottenham FA… by Score5