(Video) Marcus Rashford rounds the goalkeeper and draws Man United level after incisive ball from Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Manchester United have levelled the scores against Blackburn in their FA Cup tie thanks to a goal from Marcus Rashford.
The home side took the lead thanks to a great goal from Danny Graham. After a smart turn, Marvin Emnes released Graham through on goal. Graham beat Sergio Romero expertly, firing into the top-right corner and handing his side an early lead.
Man United were left with work to do if they wanted to remain in the competition – step forward Marcus Rashford. What an incredible assist from Henrikh Mkhitaryan that is.
From one end to the other in ten seconds! ?@ManUtd draw level with a rapid counter-attack. #EmiratesFACup https://t.co/ckA4Az2oAI
