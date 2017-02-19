Watch Blackburn v Manchester Utd Live Stream FA Cup tie from Ewood Park

FA Cup action continues Sunday as Blackburn take on Man Utd in their FA Cup tie from Ewood Park (KO 16:15)

With the majority of the FA Cup games taking place on Saturday, followers to the Red Devils will have to wait until Sunday to see the fate of their side in the competition, as Jose Mourinho looks to continue with yet another cup run.

With Manchester United so far competing successfully on 4 fronts, securing a place in the Europa league knockout rounds, and the League Cup final, as well as fighting for a top 4 finish of late, Mourinho may be willing to take a back seat on the FA Cup.

To say the Reds have a cramped schedule is rather an understatement, as the multitude of competitions that the side are still involved in has meant that the Northerners have 4 games coming up in the next 10 days.

As a result, Blackburn may be looking forward to the tie in a favorable manor and could even be confident of causing an upset with the match taking place on home soil at Ewood Park.

However, this will still be a tough task, as Blackburn are hardly the prolific name in English football they once were.

Having been relegated from the Premier League back in 2012, the side have ultimately failed to re-establish what they once had due to a multitude of problems at the club, and this season are in fact in a relegation battle, currently sitting 2nd bottom of the Championship.

As a result, although United will be looking to rest some key players in the game, they should be able to get away with it.

David de Gea is still struggling with a knock so Sergio Romero should deputise between the sticks, while Michael Carrick and Henrikh Mkhitaryan should both take starting berths.

There are good spirits around the camp due to recent successes, as the side finally seem to be clicking once more under Jose.

They have gone 10 games unbeaten in the league, and will be looking to continue this with relative ease against a fairly weak Rovers side.

Eyes will surely be on the EFL Cup Final next week, so squad rotation will be very important.

The 2/7 on the Manchester Utd away win is likely only to appeal to big hitters, although the 8/11 on the Man Utd handicap of -1 looks worthy of interest.

