AC Milan consider move for £17M Arsenal forward who has appeared in just 12% of the Gunners’ Premier League minutes this term

AC Milan are considering making a summer move for out-of-favour Arsenal forward Lucas Perez, report Calciomercato.

Perez was in fine form for Deportivo last campaign, finding the back of the net on 17 occasions in La Liga. It earned him a move to Premier League heavyweights Arsenal, for what Sky Sports reported to be a £17.1million fee.

Not all has been rosy for Perez since his move to the Emirates, however. He has struggled to establish himself as an important member of Arsene Wenger’s squad, clocking up like 267 minutes in the Premier League so far this term.

He may well look to the exit door in search of regular first-team football, and one Serie A giant is reportedly ready to welcome him with open arms.

Calciomercato cite fellow Italian outlet Il Messaggero in reporting that AC Milan are in the hunt for a new centre-forward, and Perez is on the shortlist. They believe that Arsenal are keen to recoup all of the £17.1million they paid for him in the summer.

Perez’s Arsenal exile could well be coming to an end.