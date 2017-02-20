Arsenal and Tottenham prepare to go head-to-head for the signature of Toulouse starlet

Local rivals Arsenal and Tottenham both sent scouts to watch Toulouse defender Issa Diop during his side’s 0-0 draw with PSG, report The Sun.

Diop broke into the Toulouse first-team after impressing throughout the club’s youth ranks and for Toulouse B. Since being integrated in the 2015/16 campaign, he has fast established himself as an important member of the side.

Though only 20-years-old, Diop already has the physical build of a fully grown man and stands at six-foot-four. The Frenchman has shown quality and maturity beyond his years at the back for the Ligue 1 side, and his good performances do not appear to have gone unnoticed.

According to The Sun, both Arsenal and Tottenham scouted Diop as his side held French champions PSG to a 0-0 draw. The tabloid believe that the two North London sides are will continue to monitor his progress throughout the season. It remains to be seen if either side will turn their interest into a concrete offer.