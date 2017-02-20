John Terry’s Chelsea teammate backs the Blues skipper to continue past this season

Asmir Begovic has tipped teammate John Terry to continue to play beyond this season, report Goal.

Since Antonio Conte took the reigns at Stamford Bridge in the summer, Terry has fallen out of favour at Chelsea. The Italian mastermind trialled his beloved 3-4-3 formation early in the season, and it has taken the Blues from mid-table mediocrity to the summit of the Premier League.

The centre-back trio of Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta have scarcely put a foot wrong, and subsequently Conte has no reason to rotate. With Kurt Zouma waiting in reserve and Andreas Christensen due to return from his Borussia Monchengladbach loan in the summer – it is difficult to see where Terry fits in.

As Goal report, Terry’s contract comes to an end in the summer, and it is currently looking unlikely that he will be offered an extension to his current deal.

Despite his uncertain future at Chelsea, Terry’s teammate Begovic believes that he should continue playing. Goal quote Chelsea’s reserve goalkeeper, who says:

“I can see him continuing to play and while he is playing like this, I don’t see why he should quit. He trains every day, he’s as fit as a fiddle and you don’t get the sense that he is coming to an end.”

We await Terry’s final decision. It would be a great shame for football to lose one of the best defenders ever to play the game.