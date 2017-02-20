Inter Milan may allow star defender to leave for free at the end of his contract

Inter Milan may not offer Brazilian centre-back Miranda a contract extension, report Calciomercato.

Miranda was handed an opportunity in Europe by Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011 after impressing for Sao Paulo in his home country. He immediately hit the ground running in La Liga, forming a near-telepathic partnership with Diego Godin.

He fast established himself as one of the most reliable centre-backs in Europe, and was integral for Atletico in their triumphs in four major competitions – including beating Barcelona and Real Madrid to the league title.

When it became clear that Diego Simeone wanted to phase in youngster Jose Gimenez alongside Godin, Miranda joined Inter to ensure he would be getting regular first-team football.

As Calciomercato report, his current agreement with the Italian heavyweights runs until 2018, but it is unclear whether the club will look to extend it beyond that.

Calciomercato note that Miranda will be 34-years-old when his contract comes to an end, and Inter’s owners are looking to build a new, young team. Miranda may be one of the first victims of their plans for the side.