Manchester United star could miss the EFL Cup final as he requires tooth surgery

Manchester United star Wayne Rooney could be ruled out of the EFL Cup final due to tooth surgery, report the Daily Star.

Jose Mourinho’s side face Southampton at Wembley on February 26th, as the two sides compete to lift the EFL Cup. It provides Mourinho with a realistic trophy of winning a piece of silverware in his debut season with Man United. It was also the first honour he won with Chelsea in his first, and most successful, stint at Stamford Bridge.

He may well have to win it without his captain, however. The Star cite talkSPORT in reporting that Rooney needs to go under the knife for surgery on his tooth, and is subsequently a major doubt for the cup final.

It is unclear whether Rooney would be chosen by Mourinho to start anyway. He has become a bit-part player under The Special One’s stewardship. It looks as though he finds himself in a race to be fit.