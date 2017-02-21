21-goal Chelsea loanee returns to Stamford Bridge amid impressive season

Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham has returned to the club for treatment on a thigh injury he sustained in the defeat at Leeds United last week.

The 19-year-old has been in sparkling form for the Championship side so far this season, scoring 21 goals in 38 appearances as he makes his case for a future at Stamford Bridge.

However, he’ll be disappointed over his fitness setback which he will hope doesn’t derail his campaign as he will have undoubtedly been eyeing a strong finish to add to his tally.

According to Sky Sports, he has returned to Chelsea for scans and will remain with the club until the extent of the injury is determined and treatment confirmed.

“He’s certainly going to be out for two to three weeks. Tammy is hoping it’s nearer two than three,” City boss Lee Johnson said.

“Chelsea are looking after him at the moment and we’ll get him back in around a week to ten days to start getting him back on the [training pitches].

“It’s a big loss for us given how many goals he’s scored this season and how good he’s been.”

With Antonio Conte on course to lead Chelsea to the Premier League title this season, they will expect to secure the return of European football next year.

That in turn will mean the Italian tactician needs depth and quality options in all positions to cope with the busy fixture list, something he doesn’t seemingly have up front at the moment.

With an over-reliance on Diego Costa to lead the line and with summer signing Michy Batshuayi not settling as expected, Abraham will hope that his form this season hasn’t gone unnoticed as he looks to make his mark with the Blues sooner rather than later.