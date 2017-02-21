Manchester City 5-3 Monaco player ratings: 9/10s Aguero and Falcao steal the show

Manchester City and Monaco played out a Champions League classic on Tuesday night, with the hosts securing a stunning 5-3 win.

While both defences were shambolic at times, it contributed to an incredible game with both sides creating plenty of chances and showing some top-class finishing.

However, Sergio Aguero and Radamel Falcao were the stand out individuals for their respective teams, scoring two goals apiece on the night with the wait now on for the return leg in three weeks time.

Falcao’s second goal in particular will leave many speechless for some time as he produced a perfectly chipped effort to go up and over Willy Caballero before nestling into the back of the net.

Credit to City though as they came roaring back despite conceding three away goals, and have now given themselves a strong chance of advancing to the next round.

Both sides will surely have to defend better if they harbour ambitions of advancing, although that will matter little to the neutrals who enjoyed every minute of what was a pulsating tie.

Manchester City player ratings: Caballero 6, Sagna 5, Stones 5, Otamendi 4, Fernandinho 6, Toure 6, De Bruyne 7, Silva 7, Sterling 8, Aguero 9, Sane 8.

Substitutes: Zabaleta 7, Fernando N/A, Navas N/A.

Monaco player ratings: Subasic 4, Sidibe 6, Glik 4, Raggi 5, Mendy 7, Silva 8, Fabinho 8, Bakayoko 7, Lemar 7, Mbappe 8, Falcao 9.

Substitutes: Germain N/A, Dirar N/A.