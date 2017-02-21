AC Milan transfer news: €130m summer budget in place with six targets in mind

It’s shaping up to be a pivotal summer for AC Milan, as their new owners plot a transfer spree to take them back to the top of Italian football.

The Rossoneri will see Sino-Europe Sports complete their takeover on March 3, and speculation has been rife as to how much money will be available in transfer funds.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the budget will be set at around €130m, although that could increase further with sales as the likes of M’Baye Niang and Carlos Bacca could be on the market.

In turn, provided that he remains the top managerial choice with the new owners, Vincenzo Montella will hope to be in a position to spend significantly ahead of next season to strengthen his squad.

The Italian tactician has done a great job with the resources at his disposal so far this season, as his side remain in the hunt to qualify for Europe with only a few new faces from last year.

However, their lack of depth and experience has been a problem, and they will have to continue to dig deep to claim a spot in Europe to give the entire club a lift.

The names of reported targets have been flying around the media this week though, with Gazzetta linking Franck Kessie, Patrik Schick, Federico Bernardeschi, Keita Balde, Mamoud Dahoud and Christop Kramer all with a move to the San Siro, as per the report.

It’s highly unlikely that all those individuals will arrive in one market, but the on-going rumours continue to suggest that there are significant reinforcements on the way this summer.

Bernardeschi is arguably the most exciting name on that list as he has impressed for Fiorentina, while Kessie has had a great season with Atalanta thus far.

Nevertheless, the others are all rated very highly and so it would be a major boost for all concerned if they arrived.

