Arsenal transfer news: £44M-rated Napoli star placed at the top of the Gunners’ summer shopping list

Arsenal have made Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne their number one target for the summer transfer window, report The Sun.

Insigne has been in electric form for Napoli so far this campaign. The Italian has found the back of the net eight times in Serie A, and has also provided six assists for his teammates.

He is well on track to bettering his best ever goalscoring season in a Napoli shirt, 2015/16, when he bagged 12 goals in Italy’s top tier as Napoli finished in second place.

The 25-year-old’s stellar season does not appear to have gone unnoticed. According to The Sun, Premier League giants Arsenal sent scouts to watch Insigne as he scored during his side’s 3-1 victory over Chievo on Sunday.

The Sun believe that the Gunners have now placed Insigne at the top of their list of targets as they prepare to hunt for reinforcements in the summer. The tabloid note that the Serie A heavyweights will accept no less than £44million in exchange for Insigne