Huddersfield v Reading Live Stream, Derby v Burton and more – Watch Tuesday Night Championship

Its third versus fourth in the Championship tonight as Huddersfield face Reading, while Sheffield Wednesday take on Brentford and Derby face Burton amongst others (KO 19:45).

Tonight poses a clash that is more than interesting when it comes to English second tier football this season, as two of the sides pushing for promotion to the Premier League this season will be facing off at the John Smith’s stadium, when 3rd place Huddersfield town host 4th place Reading.

With Brighton winning the weekend and Newcastle easing to a comfortable 2-0 win over Aston Villa last night, its up to one of these sides to mount a challenge on the automatic promotion spots.

This one looks too close to call, and Huddersfield will be going in as favourites at a price of 8/11 purely on the fact that they are playing at home, however, really anything could happen in the game and it will all depend on which side turns up on the night.

Both sides are in good form, with Reading having gone unbeaten in 6, and Huddersfield having picked up 5 wins on the trot.

Victory could mean something completely different for both sides, purely down to some slight margins at the top of the Championship table.

Reading have played one more game than Huddersfield, and currently sit 8 points off the automatic promotion spots and 9 points clear of 7th place so there really is everything to play for.

Paul McShane and Joey van den Berg should return at the back to add some grit to their defence.

Huddersfield arguably still have an outsiders chance of making those automatic playoff spots, and while they remain unnfancied by many, Dave Wagner’s side are one of the form teams in England.

Having won 5 on the trot, they are in significantly good form, and should they win again tonight against Reading, then they will close the gap between them and 2nd place Brighton to just 4 points. With 14 games left, that will be plenty enough time to try and push for the top 2.

In this sense then, although the game will be very important to both sides, if Huddersfield can keep up with their recent form and pick up a win once again the pressure will really be on the top two to continue winning.

Sheffield Wednesday also feature tonight and the Owls wil be looking to take all three points at home to Brentford. Carlos Carvalhal’s side are clinging on to that final playoff spot and they’ll be hopeful they can make it five straight wins tonight.

Nigel Clough will make a return to Derby as he takes his Burton side to Pride Park, with the Rams looking to kickstart their playoff drive. One win in their last four has put the brakes on Steve McLaren’s side and anything else than three points will be seen as a disappointment.

Burton are scrapping for every point in a relegation battle at the bottom of the league, and after a win over Norwich last time out things will not be easy for the home side.

It really should be an exhilarating Tuesday evening at the top of England’s second tier.

