(Image) Arsenal’s ‘Wenger Out’ brigade stoop to new lows as banner is spotted at Anti-Donald Trump demonstration

Frustrations among the Arsenal faithful have been growing, but the ‘Wenger Out’ brigade have just reached new heights… or lows, decide for yourself.

After several years of shortfalls, many Gunners fans have had enough, and are now calling for Arsene Wenger to leave the club when his contract expires at the season’s end.

Some have taken to YouTube channel ArsenalFanTV to express their dissatisfactions. Others have taken ‘Wenger Out’ banners to anti-Donald Trump demonstrations. No, seriously.