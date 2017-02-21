Jose Mourinho snubs Manchester United ace again as concerned fans voice displeasure

As if there wasn’t already enough reason for fans to doubt Luke Shaw’s long-term future at Manchester United, Jose Mourinho has given them another.

The 21-year-old has had an injury-plagued time at Old Trafford since moving to the club from Southampton in 2014, but he’s been out-of-favour a lot this season.

Having failed to make a positive impression on Mourinho, Shaw has been restricted to just 14 appearances in all competitions so far this season, and has now been left out of the squad to face Saint Etienne in the Europa League on Wednesday night.

Despite training on Tuesday morning, the England international hasn’t made the trip as Mourinho explained his decision in his pre-match press conference on the eve of the second leg with United holding a commanding 3-0 lead from the first clash.

The Portuguese tactician insisted that there are several aspects of Shaw’s game that he likes, but has challenged him to kick on for an extended period of time while suggesting that he prefers other options capable of playing at left-back currently.

It really does raise further question marks over Shaw’s future in Manchester, as he has a real fight on his hands it seems to convince Mourinho that he can be relied upon.

This latest snub will do little to silence growing talk of an exit, with interested parties undoubtedly looking on and monitoring the situation.

