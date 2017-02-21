Jose Mourinho snubs Manchester United ace again as concerned fans voice displeasure

As if there wasn’t already enough reason for fans to doubt Luke Shaw’s long-term future at Manchester United, Jose Mourinho has given them another.

The 21-year-old has had an injury-plagued time at Old Trafford since moving to the club from Southampton in 2014, but he’s been out-of-favour a lot this season.

Having failed to make a positive impression on Mourinho, Shaw has been restricted to just 14 appearances in all competitions so far this season, and has now been left out of the squad to face Saint Etienne in the Europa League on Wednesday night.

Despite training on Tuesday morning, the England international hasn’t made the trip as Mourinho explained his decision in his pre-match press conference on the eve of the second leg with United holding a commanding 3-0 lead from the first clash.

The Portuguese tactician insisted that there are several aspects of Shaw’s game that he likes, but has challenged him to kick on for an extended period of time while suggesting that he prefers other options capable of playing at left-back currently.

It really does raise further question marks over Shaw’s future in Manchester, as he has a real fight on his hands it seems to convince Mourinho that he can be relied upon.

This latest snub will do little to silence growing talk of an exit, with interested parties undoubtedly looking on and monitoring the situation.

Really starting to worry about @LukeShaw23's future at #MUFC now. — RyRy (@RyRyOc) February 21, 2017

Jose Mourinho would rather play Wayne Shaw at LB than Luke Shaw. — Sasha Kalra (@sashakalra) February 21, 2017

Bet Wayne Shaw would get in the United side before Luke Shaw does — Michael (@bridger_ma) February 21, 2017

Luke Shaw didn't travel with #MUFC for Europa league game. ? — Ali ? (@ali_b86) February 21, 2017

Have a feeling Luke Shaw won't come out the same way as Martial and Mkhitaryan. — Ben (@_taylorben) February 21, 2017

Mourinho is mugging Luke Shaw man, honestly. And all these stupid fans "it worked with Mhki and Martial" shut up man. — Roberto Alcaino (@LeroyBorrello) February 21, 2017

Luke Shaw is on a £70,000 wages at united but not playing football games all season. Idk what both him & Jose be up to. — – habib ?? (@Flee___) February 21, 2017

@LukeShaw23 not in squad for tomorrow ? Long way back when he cant get a game V Blackburn in the #FACup or when 3-0 up in the #EuropaLeague — Peano (@peano17) February 21, 2017

Jose on Luke Shaw: "He has stayed behind because I'm playing with Blind, Rojo and Darmian. All of them are playing the way I like." #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtdUpdates_) February 21, 2017

Basically, Jose just butchered Luke Shaw…. — Jon L (@RedDevil84_) February 21, 2017