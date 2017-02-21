Liverpool and Arsenal offered encouragement as Manchester City make a decisions on on-loan star’s future

Liverpool and Arsenal have been handed a major boost in their pursuits of Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, report The Sun.

Hart was integral to Man City in the most successful period in the club’s history, but Pep Guardiola is no romantic. As the Spaniard took the reigns at the Etihad in the summer, it became clear that Hart had no future at the club. Claudio Bravo was drafted in from Barcelona, and Hart shipped out to Torino.

He remains England’s number one, however, and his City exile is not a fair reflection of his quality. The fact Hart is being targeted by two Premier League giants, according to The Sun, is testament to that.

The Sun believe that both Liverpool and Arsenal are keen to sign Hart in a bid to solve their respective issues between the sticks. They will have been offered major encouragement by The Sun’s report that Hart is allowed to move to a direct Premier League rival at the season’s end.

Fingers crossed we will be seeing Hart back where he belongs next campaign.