Manchester United and Tottenham target to push for Real Madrid exit after having his first-team opportunities limited

Real Madrid star Isco will not sign another contract with Los Blancos and will seek a move to another European heavyweight, report The Sun.

Isco broke onto the scene at Malaga as a teenager and fast established himself as one of the most exciting young players in La Liga, and Europe as a whole. After lengthy speculation over his future, he put pen to paper on a move to Real Madrid.

Despite flashes of his brilliance, not all has gone to plan for Isco at the Bernabeu, and he has found difficulty in holding down a spot in the starting eleven. The wealth of talent Zinedine Zidane has at his disposal has left the Spaniard’s opportunities limited, and he appears to have had enough.

The Sun cite Spanish reports in claiming that Isco will snub advances from Real to extend his contract and instead look to move to another club in the Champions League.

The tabloid believe that both Manchester United and Tottenham would be interested in securing Isco’s services should he decide to leave Real Madrid.