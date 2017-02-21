Manchester City confirmed line-up vs Monaco: Aguero starts but summer signing drops out

Manchester City face Monaco in the first leg of their round-of-16 Champions League tie at the Etihad on Tuesday night, with Pep Guardiola hoping for a positive result.

The French side arrive in Manchester sitting top of the Ligue 1 standings, having scored a staggering 76 goals in 26 games as they look to bag a positive result ahead of the return leg.

As for their hosts, Guardiola’s men had rediscovered some good form in recent weeks, but they were held to a disappointing goalless draw by Huddersfield in the FA Cup at the weekend.

In turn, they’ll hope to produce a better display this time out, but as mentioned above, they will have to be alert to the dangerous goal threat that their opponents pose.

Sergio Aguero will lead the line for the hosts, but Claudio Bravo has been dropped back to the bench despite starting against Huddersfield last time out.

Bacary Sagna, Yaya Toure, David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane all come back into the starting line-up too, as Guardiola goes all in his hope to take a lead into the second leg.