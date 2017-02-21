Marseille plot summer move for Arsenal striker who has averaged 13 goals a season since his arrival in the Premier League

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has emerged as a shock transfer target for French giants Marseille, report The Sun.

Giroud has history in Ligue 1, having played in the division previously with Montpellier. He bagged 21 goals in France’s top tier in the 2011/12 campaign as his side beat the odds to lift the league title.

His good performances for Montpellier earned him a move to Arsenal, where he has established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League. Giroud has found the back of the net 65 times in four-and-a-half seasons in England, an average of 13 goals a season – not groundbreaking numbers, but decent enough.

However, he has lost his starting spot at the spearhead of Arsenal’s attack this campaign to Alexis Sanchez, who has already bagged 20 goals in all competitions this term. He could be set to be offered an escape route from the Gunners bench by a household name from his home country.

The Sun cite French reports in reporting that Marseille are preparing to offer Giroud a way out of the Emirates. There is no mention of the fee that Arsenal will demand in order to part with the 30-year-old.