Sutton United 0-2 Arsenal player ratings: Roarie Deacon gets a 9 as the non-league minnows cover themselves in glory

Arsenal defeated Sutton United 2-0 last night to set up an FA Cup quarter-final clash with Lincoln City.

Sutton held firm for the first 25 minutes, Arsenal’s quality eventually shone through. The Gunners broke from their own penalty area to Sutton’s final third in a matter of seconds, and a moment of quality from Lucas Perez broke the deadlock. Perez lashed the ball across goal and his cross-cum-shot was missed by Theo Walcott and found the bottom corner. When Perez starts, Perez scores – click here to see his latest goal.

Arsenal had to wait another half-an-hour to double their advantage, with non-league Sutton determined not to go down without a fight. They did finally seal the victory, though, through the club’s longest serving player – Walcott. Sutton left-back Kevin Amankwaah was caught sleeping and failed to track Walcott’s run; the England international took full advantage. It was Walcott’s 100th goal for the Gunners, you can see that here.

Here are our player ratings for both sides:

Sutton United player ratings: Worner 7, Downer 7, Beckwith 8, Collins 9, Amankwaah 5, Bailey 6, May 7, Eastmond 6, Gomis 8, Deacon 9, Biamou 6.

Arsenal player ratings: Ospina 5, Gabriel 5, Mustafi 7, Holding 6, Monreal 7, Elneny 4, Xhaka 7, Reine-Adelaide 2, Walcott 7, Perez 8, Iwobi 3.