Tottenham join Chelsea and two other Premier League counterparts in the race to sign £15M-rated Hull City star

Tottenham have joined three Premier League counterparts in the race to sign Hull City star Harry Maguire, report The Sun.

Maguire broke onto the scene as a teenager with Sheffield United, and his good performances earned him a move to Hull City. After establishing himself as an important member of Hull’s squad last campaign, Maguire has kept his place in the side as they bid to remain in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old’s stellar season for the Tigers appears to be attracting plenty of attention from higher up the Premier League table. According to The Sun, Tottenham have joined Chelsea, Everton and Southampton in the race to secure Maguire’s signature.

The Sun believe that Maguire is likely to leave Hull in the summer transfer window, especially if they are relegated back to the Championship. The tabloid believe a fee in the region of £15million would be required in order to sign the Englishman.