Tottenham transfer news: £16m cash-injection in place, 16-year-old starlet targeted

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is likely to oversee a busy summer transfer market, and according to reports, there are two deals that are on the agenda already.

As per the Evening Standard, Spurs expect Schalke to complete the £16m signing of midfielder Nabil Bentaleb at the end of the season.

The Algerian international has been on a season-long loan deal with the Bundesliga outfit, and he has impressed with four goals and four assists in 26 appearances.

Further, the report goes on to add that after featuring against FC Koln at the weekend, he has now triggered an option in the deal which means that he will now complete a £16m permanent move.

It will likely be a disappointment for many Tottenham fans to see him leave given his promise, and especially at a time when the club have brought through several young players and expect them to lead them to a bright future.

Nevertheless, it didn’t work at White Hart Lane and it looks as though he’ll be moving on this summer to continue his impressive run at Schalke.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail report that Tottenham have their sights set on Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon, and will look to beat rivals Arsenal to the signing of the 16-year-old.

Spurs had a close look at the youngster at the weekend in their FA Cup win over the Cottagers, although the report adds that the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and both Manchester clubs have also scouted him.

Nevertheless, it’s claimed that Pochettino will look to steal a march on them and make their move this summer, with long-term cover for Danny Rose at left-back a necessity.

Although the England international has a long career ahead of him, and despite the likes of Ben Davies ready to step in if needs be, the addition of Sessegnon would certainly solidify that position moving forward with Spurs looking to compete on various fronts.