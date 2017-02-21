(Twitter) Manchester City trio slammed as Monaco rip defence apart

Manchester City had a torrid time trying to deal with Monaco’s attacking threat on Tuesday night, and three players in particular were heavily criticised.

The French side have bagged 76 goals in 26 Ligue 1 games so far this season, and so they arrived at the Etihad with a reputation of being a prolific side.

City found out fairly quickly that they had their hands full with Falcao grabbing an equaliser before Kylian Mbappe made it 2-1 before half-time.

Although Willy Caballero made amends with a penalty save in the second half, he was criticised along with John Stones and Willy Cabalero during the opening 45 minutes for not being able to deal with their threat.

Stones was again in the firing line after the break in the build-up to Monaco’s third goal as he showed a real lack of strength and was brushed off the ball, before Falco produced a stunning finish.

It’s fair to say that with that trio in the side, Pep Guardiola won’t have the benefit of having a solid base to build off.

