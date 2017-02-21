(Twitter) Manchester City trio slammed as Monaco rip defence apart

Manchester City had a torrid time trying to deal with Monaco’s attacking threat on Tuesday night, and three players in particular were heavily criticised.

The French side have bagged 76 goals in 26 Ligue 1 games so far this season, and so they arrived at the Etihad with a reputation of being a prolific side.

City found out fairly quickly that they had their hands full with Falcao grabbing an equaliser before Kylian Mbappe made it 2-1 before half-time.

Although Willy Caballero made amends with a penalty save in the second half, he was criticised along with John Stones and Willy Cabalero during the opening 45 minutes for not being able to deal with their threat.

Stones was again in the firing line after the break in the build-up to Monaco’s third goal as he showed a real lack of strength and was brushed off the ball, before Falco produced a stunning finish.

It’s fair to say that with that trio in the side, Pep Guardiola won’t have the benefit of having a solid base to build off.

#ThatMomentWhen Joe Hart watches Bravo and Caballero in goal for Man City. ?pic.twitter.com/BBPebBC5xb — SPORF (@Sporf) February 21, 2017

Watching Otamendi try to defend. pic.twitter.com/bZPdCQY42A — SlashFootball (@slashfootball) February 21, 2017

Mbappe just destroyed Otamendi twice in five seconds. — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) February 21, 2017

"Hello, is that Wayne Shaw?" pic.twitter.com/Wc6qfyHuPC — Football Away Days (@AwayDays_) February 21, 2017

I seem to say it every wk but Nicolas Otamendi never fails to disappoint. As poor a defender bought for substantial money as I've ever seen — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) February 21, 2017

Otamendi should be done for match fixing. — Sam McEvilly (@McEverz) February 21, 2017

RT for Stones Fav for John Stones #MCIASM pic.twitter.com/2klKjrP2H5 — 8 Troll Football (@8TrollFootball) February 21, 2017

John Stones still looking like the Stones he was at Everton. He doesn't look to have improved at all. Maybe under Koeman he could have? ?? — Lucy (@lucyefcf1) February 21, 2017