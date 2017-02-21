Twitter reacts as pie-eating Sutton star Wayne Shaw resigns as FA launch investigation

Sutton United have confirmed that they’ve accepted the resignation of reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw after he potentially breached betting rules.

A bookmaker had offered odds of 8/1 that Shaw would eat a pie on camera during the game, and in the closing stages of the loss to Arsenal he was seen tucking into one on the sidelines.

While it obviously didn’t effect the outcome of the game in any form, it does bring the bookmaker into question and Shaw himself for potentially breaching regulations.

The 46-year-old insisted that it was “just a bit of fun”, as per BBC Sport, but it doesn’t look as though the people that matter have seen it that way as he has now parted with the club and the FA are investigating the matter further.

Piers Morgan also came under fire for his role in speaking to Shaw on Good Morning Britain about the market, while he defended the former Sutton man too which drew another mixed reaction.

It seems as though opinion is very much divided on the matter, with some arguing that it was nothing more than a gag on an historic night for the club. However, others believe it is much more serious than that and could open the door to further questions about what else lower-league and non-league players are willing to do to help a few people make a few quid…

Starts with pie, ends up with foreign syndicate offering poorly paid players money for ??cards. Journos last 24hrs = pandering to the crowd — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) February 21, 2017

Sutton United have sacked Wayne Shaw. For eating a pie.

What a pathetic bunch of clowns. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 21, 2017

So The Sun allowed for bets on Wayne Shaw eating a pie, he ate a pie, now he's been sacked and fined. What did they honestly expect #piegate — Jamie Murtagh (@_JMW_) February 21, 2017

Wayne Shaw ate a pie, got sacked for it because he was influencing the result of the match…when all the subs were already used. Utter crap — All For United (@allforunited) February 21, 2017

Scenes if Wayne Shaw put a few hundred on him getting sacked today.#PieGate #WayneShawFC — Diegofied (@Diegofied) February 21, 2017

If Wayne Shaw gets sacked for eating a pie then Jim White should get sacked for his deadline day sayings that Paddy power offer odds for — Simon Dawkins (@simondawkins23) February 21, 2017

They sacked a goalie for eating a pie? This is patisserie correctness gone mad. #WayneShaw — Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) February 21, 2017

@piersmorgan @GMB effectively, you pushing the question onto him has cost him his job. Well played. — Bright Inkwell (@capscarfnbadge) February 21, 2017

@piersmorgan @GMB And now he's lost his job – well done, Piers, quality journalism! — Chris Spencer (@Cspen7140) February 21, 2017