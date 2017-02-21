Twitter reacts as pie-eating Sutton star Wayne Shaw resigns as FA launch investigation

Sutton United have confirmed that they’ve accepted the resignation of reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw after he potentially breached betting rules.

A bookmaker had offered odds of 8/1 that Shaw would eat a pie on camera during the game, and in the closing stages of the loss to Arsenal he was seen tucking into one on the sidelines.

While it obviously didn’t effect the outcome of the game in any form, it does bring the bookmaker into question and Shaw himself for potentially breaching regulations.

The 46-year-old insisted that it was “just a bit of fun”, as per BBC Sport, but it doesn’t look as though the people that matter have seen it that way as he has now parted with the club and the FA are investigating the matter further.

Piers Morgan also came under fire for his role in speaking to Shaw on Good Morning Britain about the market, while he defended the former Sutton man too which drew another mixed reaction.

It seems as though opinion is very much divided on the matter, with some arguing that it was nothing more than a gag on an historic night for the club. However, others believe it is much more serious than that and could open the door to further questions about what else lower-league and non-league players are willing to do to help a few people make a few quid…

