(Video) Lucas Perez fires Arsenal into the lead against Sutton as his cross-cum-shot finds it’s way into the bottom corner

Lucas Perez fired Arsenal into the lead against Sutton United last night after his cross-cum-shot found it’s way into the bottom corner.

Perez has found his opportunities limited for the Gunners since moving to the Emirates in the summer transfer window, but oftentimes when he does start, he finds the back of the net.

Last night was no different, as Arsenal’s quality shone through and they struck on the counter-attack to (finally) break past Sutton’s stubborn back-line.