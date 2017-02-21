(Video) Saul Niguez goal: Atletico Madrid ace bags stunning golazo vs Leverkusen

Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez scored a crucial away goal in his side’s first leg clash with Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old has now scored five goals in all competitions this season, but he couldn’t have struck a more important one than giving his side a crucial lead in Germany.

To make it even better, it was a wonderful effort that curled into the back of the net with a delighted Diego Simeone now hoping his side can hold on to their advantage.

Atleti picked up an ideal win last week with a 4-1 at Sporting Gijon, and it looks as though they’ve carried that with them having made a positive start to this encounter.

It wasn’t long before they doubled their lead as well, with Antoine Griezmann making it 2-0 to give them a huge advantage against their rivals as they look to take the tie away from Leverkusen before returning to Spain for the second leg.

It was a smart finish from the Frenchman, as he looks to continue to lead by example and fire his side towards silverware.

Simeone’s side have had some heartbreaking defeats in Europe in recent years, but they’ll be hoping to go one better this time round and win the competition.