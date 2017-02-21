(Video) Theo Walcott shows his class by signing shirts in the Sutton United dressing room after Arsenal’s victory

Theo Walcott showed his class after Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Sutton United last night, during which he bagged his 100th Gunners goal.

Walcott, who now stands as Arsenal’s longest-serving player, went into the Sutton dressing room after the game to congratulate the players on their efforts and even sign shirts.

It’s a nice gesture from the England international, and after the fight that Sutton put up against a Premier League heavyweight last night, the players deserved to get up close and personal with a star of the game.