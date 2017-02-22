AC Milan transfer news: Italian giants want £45m Arsenal ace, PL superstar and Chelsea target on radar

AC Milan have grand plans for the summer with their new owners, and they reportedly involve three players of interest to Premier League giants.

The Rossoneri are expected to see the takeover of the club completed next week, with Sino-Europe Sports taking charge and prepared to pump significant funds into the club.

While speculation has been rife over who the Serie A giants will target, The Express have doubled down on their claim that Milan want to sign £45m-rated Arsenal ace Alexis Sanchez.

Given that the Chilean international’s contract is set to expire next summer and with rumours abound over a possible exit, it remains to be seen whether or not a possible move to Milan with their ambitious new owners appeals to him.

Meanwhile, the Express add that Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is also of interest to the Rossoneri, with the Argentine recently dropping to the bench under Pep Guardiola.

He produced a timely reminder of what he can offer with key goals in his side’s 5-3 win over Monaco in the Champions League on Tuesday night, and so perhaps that will change the mood at the club with regards to his future.

However, it’s clear from speculation in recent weeks that Milan are eying a marquee signing, with the report adding that they’ve got £110m to spend this summer.

Should they fail with the two star names mentioned above, Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea, is also said to be on their radar as per the Express.

The Spaniard returned to the Spanish capital from a successful stint at Juventus last summer on the premise that he would be given a prominent role by Zinedine Zidane.

That hasn’t been the case and so it has led to talk that he may well choose to move on at the end of the season with Chelsea now seemingly set to potentially face competition for his signing.

Follow Sumeet on Twitter @SP_Calcio for all the latest Milan news and transfer talk