Barcelona make key Arsenal star top target to solve real headache

Barcelona will reportedly target Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin this summer, as they look to finally resolve their issues in that position.

The Catalan giants have struggled since the departure of Dani Alves to secure a reliable presence, with the likes of Sergi Roberto, albeit out of position, and Aleix Vidal failing to convince.

In turn, according to Mundo Deportivo, Barca will look to their former starlet to try and solve the problem, with Bellerin emerging as their top target this summer.

Having come through the ranks with the La Liga side, coupled with the experience and quality that he has gained and developed during his time in north London, he is considered the ideal long-term investment for the right-back position.

Naturally, Arsenal will desperate to avoid losing him as he has established himself as a key figure in the starting line-up under Arsene Wenger over the last two years.

While it would appear as though he’s happy with life in the Premier League, it remains to be seen whether or not the appeal of returning to his boyhood club is too strong to ignore.

Further, with the uncertainty over Wenger’s future and with the Gunners set to fall short in their bid to win major trophies again this season, there could be a desire to chase his dreams elsewhere.

Arsenal will, of course, be hoping that isn’t the case, as it would be some task trying to find a replacement for Bellerin who has quickly established himself as one of the top players in his position in the English top flight.