Chelsea suffer major blow as £34m target confirms he prefers Man United

Chelsea target and Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie has insisted that he dreams of playing for Manchester United, and would prefer them over the Blues.

The 20-year-old is experiencing a great season in Bergamo this year, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 21 appearances in all competitions.

Having established himself as a key figure in the Atalanta side as well as featuring for the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations last month, he has been tipped for a bright future at the top.

Back in January, the Metro reported that Chelsea had been told to pay £34m to sign him, with Antonio Conte evidently keen on bolstering his midfield options this summer with a lack of depth in that department moving forward with European football set to return to Stamford Bridge.

However, Kessie has spoken about transfer speculation linking him with an exit from La Dea, and he has revealed which club he would prefer to join if he had the choice.

“I did not hear any rumours around Roma, as I was at the Africa Cup of Nations and so focused only on playing,” he said at an event on Wednesday, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

“I like the Premier League and in particular Manchester United, the club I dream of playing for.

“Chelsea? That is also a big club, nobody would turn them down, but I dream of United.”

While that will be a blow to Conte’s plans for the summer, Jose Mourinho will undoubtedly welcome the news as he looks to strengthen his own midfield.

Kessie’s energy, tenacity and eye for goal make him a great addition for any club, and although he’s still young and has plenty of room for improvement, he is setting his sights high with a move to Old Trafford firmly in his dreams.

Whether or not it comes to fruition remains to be seen and depends on his form between now and the end of the campaign, but the early signs are promising as he continues to play a huge role in keeping Atalanta in contention for a place in Europe next season.