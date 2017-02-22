Chelsea transfer news: Conte back in for defensive leader, ex-star drops major hint over return

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will undoubtedly be looking to make key signings this summer, and he may well have two targets in particular in mind.

The Blues remain on course to secure the Premier League title this season, but what is even more certain is the fact that they are expected to qualify for the Champions League.

That in turn means that Conte needs more quality and depth in his current squad, and speculation has linked him with two game-changing transfers in particular.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci’s bust-up with coach Massimiliano Allegri at the weekend has forced him to consider his future.

The Italian international has been dropped from the squad to face Porto in the Champions League this week, and it’s claimed that both Chelsea and Manchester City have been alerted by the developments in Turin.

It remains to be seen if he is genuinely seeking an exit or if the pair can put the matter behind them, but with Conte having previous experience of working, and winning, with the defensive stalwart, a move to Chelsea would undoubtedly be an option if he decides to move on.

Elsewhere, as reported by The Express, Romelu Lukaku’s Champions League hint on Tuesday night has sparked fresh talk of a return to Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian forward was watching City’s thrilling win over Monaco, and tweeted: “UCL is where reputations are build…what a competition. What a game.”

This in turn has led to interest from Conte and Chelsea, as they could be seeking an alternative to Diego Costa if he decides to move on.

It seems like a bit of a long shot to draw a link between the tweet and a return to Chelsea, as it’s a pretty cryptic tweet in the sense that he wants European football, but doesn’t explicitly say it would be with the Blues.

While the Premier League leaders are continuously being linked with players, a striker of the ilk of Lukaku with his characteristics could certainly be what Conte is looking for and the Express seem to think that he could be back in west London this summer.