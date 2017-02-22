Jose Mourinho takes advantage of special rules to recall Man Utd loanee from disappointing spell

Manchester United have exercised a clause in their agreement with Wolves to take back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from his loan spell for a few days.

The 19-year-old joined the Championship side last summer on loan with a view of playing regular football to aid his development.

It hasn’t gone to plan at Molineux though, as he has made just six Championship appearances and it appears as though United have had enough of him sitting on the sidelines.

According to Manchester Evening News reporter Rob Dawson, as seen in the tweets below, United are allowed to call the youngster back with a view of him playing against Porto U23s on Wednesday night, before sending him back to Wolves ahead of their game with Birmingham City this weekend.

It’s claimed that the rules allow for a player to return to their parent club from a loan deal and play for them provided that he doesn’t feature at first-team level.

From United’s point of view, it’s a good clause to have as ultimately it will give Borthwick-Jackson some much needed game-time to get back up to speed and push for a place in the Wolves starting line-up between now and the end of the season.

However, it will arguably mask plenty of disappointment over the lack of football he has had with Wolves, with United keen to take him back this summer and plot the next best move for his future.

In the short term, it will be a welcome boost for Nicky Butt, as he prepares his side for their Premier League International Cup clash with the added bonus of having Borthwick-Jackson available for selection before he heads back up to Wolverhampton later this week.

Had it confirmed now that Cameron Borthwick-Jackson will play for United U23s vs Porto tonight. However, loan at Wolves has NOT ended. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonMEN) February 22, 2017

Borthwick-Jackson hasn't played for Wolves since November 5 but will be eligible to play for them vs Birmingham on Friday if selected. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonMEN) February 22, 2017

Apparently, rules say player can play for parent club as long as it's not at first-team level and loan club agree. Seems Wolves have. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonMEN) February 22, 2017