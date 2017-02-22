Jurgen Klopp suffers transfer blow as Spanish giants rival Liverpool for 20-year-old starlet

Liverpool will reportedly face competition from Real Madrid over the signing of Bayer Leverkusen ace Julian Brandt this summer.

According to The Daily Mail, the Spanish giants sent scouts to watch the German international in action against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

As they ramp up their interest in signing him, it will be a setback for Jurgen Klopp who had reportedly singled him out as a target ahead of next season.

It’s claimed that Brandt, along with Leicester City youngster Demarai Gray, are on the Liverpool shortlist of targets, but it remains to be seen who arrives at Anfield in the summer with Klopp evidently needing reinforcements to build on this season and to learn from their mistakes.

Although Brandt couldn’t prevent his side from falling to defeat against Atleti, he produced a decent performance which would certainly have been noted by Real officials.

The 20-year-old has made 28 appearances in all competitions so far this season, and he has scored three goals and provided six assists in that time as he has established himself as a regular despite his young age.

Further, he already has four caps with Germany to his name, and so the future is certainly bright for him but it remains to be seen where he is plying his trade next season.

With Klopp’s reputation for developing and improving young players, he’ll hope that his compatriot opts for Anfield. However, the appeal of playing for Real could be too strong to turn down.