Man United injury news: Mourinho confirms double blow ahead of EFL Cup final

Man United boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed that he believes it will be difficult for Michael Carrick or Henrikh Mkhitaryan to make the EFL Cup final.

Mkhitaryan scored the only goal of the night in United’s win at St Etienne on Wednesday, with the Red Devils advancing to the round-of-16 of the Europa League 4-0 on aggregate.

However, the Armenian international lasted just 10 more minutes before being forced to come off injured with a suspected hamstring strain.

Carrick was also replaced with what was later revealed as a calf strain, and so both men are now in real doubt to feature against Southampton on Sunday.

“I think him [Mkhitaryan] and Michael, I think they are both out,” Mourinho told BT Sport after the game. “But this is based on my experience, not based on my medical knowledge, and not based on tests and what they have to do tomorrow and after tomorrow.

“I think no chance but, I repeat, it is just my experience. A calf and a hamstring, even if it is minor, some fibre damage, I think out.”

It remains to be seen if Mourinho’s prediction is right, but he does have a point in terms of the quick turnaround being a problem for the pair to recover fully.

Provided that they are ruled out, it will be a major blow for United as both players have been crucial in their impressive run of form in recent weeks.

While the Premier League giants do have plenty of quality cover with the likes of Anthony Martial and Marouane Fellaini ready to step in, it won’t mask their disappointment over losing two influential stars.