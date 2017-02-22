Manchester United confirmed line-up vs St Etienne: Mourinho makes six changes, Ibrahimovic starts

Manchester United will be looking to advance to the next round of the Europa League on Wednesday night when they face St Etienne.

The Red Devils boast a commanding 3-0 advantage from the first leg at Old Trafford, but Jose Mourinho isn’t taking any chances when it comes to sealing safe passage through to the next stage of the competition.

While the Portuguese tactician has made six changes to his line-up from the one that faced Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup at the weekend, it is still an extremely strong starting XI.

Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marouane Felliani, Juan Mata and Daley Blind all come in, despite the fact that United face Southampton in the EFL Cup final at Wembley this weekend.

Ibrahimovic, who scored a hat-trick in the first leg, will look to lead the charge in putting the tie to bed, but it’s a surprise that he amongst others hasn’t been rested.

Nevertheless, Mourinho clearly isn’t taking anything for granted as he looks to focus on what’s in front of him. St Etienne will hope to score early and put pressure on their rivals to get back into the contest, but they certainly won’t find it easy against a strong United side.