Pep Guardiola plots shock Man City move for versatile Arsenal ace but must fend off PL rivals

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen on signing Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer, although he could face competition from Everton.

The 23-year-old has impressed since being moved into midfield last month, and has seemingly rescued his position in the Arsenal squad.

However, according to The Mirror, both Man City and Everton are ready to test the resolve of the Gunners and go to battle over his signature.

It’s added that Oxlade-Chamberlain will have just a year remaining on his contract this summer, and so the pressure is certainly on Arsenal to make a decision over his future.

For the most part he disappointed on the wings as a combination of injuries and a lack of decisiveness in the final third had seen him risk falling short of matching expectations.

Since dropping back into midfield, he has earned plenty of praise for his defensive work, energy and passing ability, and so perhaps that could be a permanent move for him moving forward.

It remains to be seen whether or not Arsenal would be willing to let him go, as the priority will surely be to tie down his long-term future.

However, much also depends on the desire of the player as with the Gunners seemingly falling short in their bid to win major trophies again this season, he could be tempted by a move elsewhere to realise those ambitions.

Combined with uncertainty over Arsene Wenger’s future and with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil also seeing their respective contracts expiring next summer, there are some big question marks at the Emirates that need addressing sooner rather than later.