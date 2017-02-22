Sevilla 2-1 Leicester City player ratings: Vardy bags huge away goal, 8/10 Schmeichel pivotal

Leicester City kept their Champions League hopes alive as Jamie Vardy scored a crucial away goal in their 2-1 loss at Sevilla on Wednesday night.

The Foxes fell two goals behind after Pablo Sarabia and Joaquin Correa had put the hosts in charge, but up stepped Vardy in the second half to score his first Champions League and put the Premier League champions in a strong position ahead of the second leg next month.

While they continue to fight a relegation battle domestically, things have been going much better for Claudio Ranieri’s side in Europe.

It looked as though it could all be about to get derailed as they conceded their first goals in the competition, but they showed great determination to give themselves a great chance of advancing to the quarter-finals.

Kasper Schmeichel was brilliant in saving a penalty early on and was kept busy thereafter, while Danny Drinkwater and Vardy stood out in terms of outfield players who impressed.

As for Sevilla, they performed well across the board and will be disappointed to only hold a slender lead and give Leicester an opportunity to cause a major upset.

Sevilla player ratings: Rico 6; Mariano 7, Rami 7, Lenglet 7, Escudero 8; Nzonzi 8, Sarabia 7, Nasri 7, Vitolo 7; Jovetic 7, Correa 7.

Substitutes: Carrico 6, Iborra 6.

Leicester City player ratings: Schmeichel 8; Simpson 6, Morgan 5, Huth 6, Fuchs 6; Musa 6, Drinkwater 7, Ndidi 7, Albrighton 6; Mahrez 6, Vardy 7.

Substitutes: Gray 6, Amartey 6.