(Video) Super Mata assist met with classy Mkhitaryan finish as Man United all-but seal progress

Manchester United took a major step into the next round of the Europa League with Henrikh Mkhitaryan scoring a crucial early away goal at St Etienne.

Despite a raucous atmosphere at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard, the visitors started well as they looked to try and control the early stages and quieten the home crowd.

They did so after 17 minutes, as Juan Mata’s brilliant delivery was met by a deft touch from Mkhitaryan as United went up 4-0 on aggregate with their rivals now needing five goals without reply to advance.

Mkhitaryan gives United the lead with a slight touch to Mata's curling cross.

0-1#UEL

pic.twitter.com/uw05Nys6fZ — ManUtd Goals (@MUnitedGoals) February 22, 2017

Unfortunately for the Armenian international, he was forced off just 10 minutes later with an injury as Marcus Rashford replaced him.

It will be a concern for both the player and Jose Mourinho, with United facing Southampton in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

While they’ll hope that it isn’t serious and in turn it may well have just been a precautionary measure, it remains to be seen how bad the setback is with further scans likely to reveal more.