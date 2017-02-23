Arsenal star who is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new contract targeted by Chinese sides who will offer him double his current wages

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil is the latest household name to be targeted by the Chinese Super League, according to The Sun.

Ozil has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League since his arrival at the Emirates in the summer of 2013. Last time around he provided 19 assists for his teammates in England’s top tier, but has struggled to replicate that sort of form this term.

As The Sun note, Ozil is entering the final 18 months of his contract with the Gunners and it is unclear whether he will pen an extension to his current deal. His hesitance appears to have caught the eye of clubs in the Far East.

As per The Sun, several Chinese clubs are considering making a mega-money move to secure Ozil’s services in the summer transfer window. The tabloid believe that he would be offered as much as £300k-a-week to convince him to make the switch to China, that equates to an incredible £15.6million-a-year.