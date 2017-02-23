Manchester City transfer news: Guardiola plots summer move for Inter Milan star with the Serie A giants open to selling him

Manchester City are gearing up to move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic in the summer transfer window, report The Sun.

Handanovic is widely considered one of the best stoppers in Serie A, and has a knack at denying opposing attackers from the penalty spot.

His good form for the Italian giants appears to have captured the attention of one Premier League side who is in dire need of reinforcements between the sticks.

The Sun report that Man City manager Pep Guardiola is considering a move for Handanovic in the summer. The Spaniard drafted in Claudio Bravo from former employers Barcelona in August, but the Chilean has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League.

The tabloid believe that Handanovic would be keen on putting pen to paper on a move to the Etihad and Inter are open to the idea of selling him as he approaches his 33rd birthday.