Tottenham 2-2 Gent (Agg: 2-3) player ratings: Kane and Alli get a 2 and 3 respectively as Spurs crash out of the Europa League

Tottenham are out of the Europa League after being defeated 3-2 on aggregate by Belgian side Gent.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side came into tonight’s game looking to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit, and got off to the best possible start when Christian Eriksen bagged an early goal. The Dane raced through on goal, kept a cool head and beat the keeper to hand his side the lead on the night.

However, Spurs were pegged back as Harry Kane found the back of his own net. Kane’s flick-on found it’s way past Hugo Lloris and into the goal to gift Gent a crucial away goal. It’s the fourth season in a row that the Spurs striker has scored an own-goal.

Spurs hit back through Victor Wanyama. Eriksen teed up his midfield teammate, who fired the ball into the top-left corner and restored his side’s lead. However, Jeremy Perbet put the final nail in Tottenham’s coffin by scoring late on.

It was a disappointing night for Tottenham, who will now have to finish inside the top four in the Premier League if they want to secure Champions League football next term.

Here are our player ratings for both sides:

Tottenham player ratings: Hugo Lloris 6, Kyle Walker 5, Toby Alderweireld 6, Jan Vertonghen 5, Ben Davies 4, Victor Wanyama 7, Mousa Dembele 6, Eric Dier 5, Christian Eriksen 7, Dele Alli 2, Harry Kane 3.

Gent player ratings: Kalinic 6, Gigot 6, Mitrovic 5, Gershon 6, Foket 7, Esiti 6, Dejaegere 6, Saief 6, Simon 7, Milicevic 4, Coulibaly 5.