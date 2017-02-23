(Video) Jeremy Perbet beats Hugo Lloris late on to hammer the final nail into Tottenham’s coffin at Wembley

Jeremy Perbet hammered the final nail into Tottenham’s coffin by levelling the scores on the night at Wembley and putting Gent ahead on aggregate.

Perbet has now scored twice in his last eleven games, both of which have come against Tottenham. This time he found the bottom-right-corner of Hugo Lloris’ goal to peg Spurs back. His goal all-but sealed Spurs’ fate and ensured that Gent were safely through to the next round of the Europa League.