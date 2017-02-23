Manchester United star to leave the club at the end of the season despite claiming that he is staying put at Old Trafford

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney will leave the club at the end of the season, according to the Daily Mail.

Rooney has written his name into Man United folklore with his stellar performances and stunning goals throughout one of the most successful periods in the club’s history.

Earlier this campaign, he scored his 250th goal for the club and subsequently overtook Sir Bobby Charlton to become United’s outright top-goalscorer in their history.

However, since Jose Mourinho took the reigns at Old Trafford in the summer, Rooney’s importance has diminished. He now finds himself on the fringes and it remains unclear whether he has a future at the club.

That has now become even more uncertain, with the Daily Mail reporting that Rooney will depart Man United at the season’s end. That’s despite him committing his future to the club and, according to the Mail, snubbing interest from the Chinese Super League.